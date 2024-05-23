Twitter
Meet lawyer-turned-actor, who did first film for free, has no 100-crore hit, still called superstar; his net worth is…

This superstar used to live in a village, and was a lawyer before he stepped into the entertainment industry

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 23, 2024, 07:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Mammootty's still from The Priest (Image: Screengrab)
    Today the success of an actor is marked by how many 100-crore hits he/she has under his name. However, there is one actor, who has worked in over 400 films and still doesn't have a single film that has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office but is still called a superstar. 

    The actor we are talking about was a lawyer before she entered the film industry. He struggled to get his first break and did the film for free, however, is now one of the richest Indian actors and enjoys a huge fan following. He is none other than Mammootty. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

    Mammootty was raised in the village of Chempu near Vaikom in Kottayam district in the present-day state of Kerala, India in a middle-class Muslim family. After completing his secondary education, the actor graduated with an LL.B. from Government Law College, Ernakulam and even practiced law for two years in Manjeri. However, the actor revealed in an interview that he always wanted to be an actor and became a Lawyer by accident. 

    The actor revealed that he only had to struggle for his first chance and after that things came his way on their own. He made his onscreen debut as an extra in K. S. Sethumadhavan’s Anubhavangal Paalichakal at the age of 20. For this film, the actor was only paid for his travel allowance. Mela was the first Malayalam film to feature him in a prominent role. After this, the actor never looked back. The actor has worked in several hits and blockbusters in the span of his career. 

    Mammootty has worked in over 400 films and some of his highest-grossing films include Bheeshma Parvam (Rs 87 crore worldwide), Kannur Squad (Rs 80.3 crore), Bramayugam (Rs 56.8 crore), and more. Though the actor has given several hits and blockbusters, the actor has no single film in the Rs 100-crore club, and yet he is called the superstar and is one of the highest-paid actors in the Malayalam industry. 

    Mammootty is also one of the richest actors in India with a reported net worth of Rs 340 crore. He enjoys a luxurious lifestyle in Rs 4 crore bungalow and even his son, Dulquer Salmaan is a superstar in Malayalam cinema. Both the father and son have also made their mark in Bollywood. 

