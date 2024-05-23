Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani now betting big on Rs 820000 crore brand, aims to make a fortune by selling…

'This is strong punishment for...': China conducts military drills around Taiwan amid rising tensions

Meet prince of Udaipur, belongs to Maharana Pratap's family, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

Meet lawyer-turned-actor, who did first film for free, has no 100-crore hit, still called superstar; his net worth is…

Google Doodle celebrates Accordion, Germany's beloved folk instrument

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet prince of Udaipur, belongs to Maharana Pratap's family, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

Google Doodle celebrates Accordion, Germany's beloved folk instrument

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police to interrogate CM Kejriwal's wife, parents; AAP reacts

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescopes

Diabetes diet: 7 foods rich in healthy fats

7 Bollywood stars who started their career from TV

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Meet lawyer-turned-actor, who did first film for free, has no 100-crore hit, still called superstar; his net worth is…

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Cate Blanchett wears Palestinian flag-inspired dress at Cannes red carpet, makes bold political statement

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani now betting big on Rs 820000 crore brand, aims to make a fortune by selling…

Mukesh Ambani aims to disrupt the market of products including air conditioner, washing machine, refrigerator, television, small appliances and LED bulbs through Wyzr.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 23, 2024, 07:43 AM IST

article-main
Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 957936 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with market cap of Rs 1977000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of business through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries and he is reportedly betting big on a Rs 820000 crore brand that is spearheaded by Isha Ambani. According to the reports, Mukesh Ambani is planning to expand Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail which is currently valued over Rs 820000 crore. India’s richest man is aiming to make a fortune by venturing into TVs, ACs and other electrical appliances market soon. The company recently soft launched a new indigenous brand named Wyzr that made its debut with air coolers on Flipkart. Now, Mukesh Ambani is gearing up to sell other electric appliances through the new sub-brand.

Mukesh Ambani aims to disrupt the market of products including air conditioner, washing machine, refrigerator, television, small appliances and LED bulbs through Wyzr. According to the reports, Reliance Retail aims to design and develop these products internally and distribute the products through Reliance Digital Stores, regional retail chains, independent dealers and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The products from Wyzr are expected to be priced lower than established brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.

Reliance is reportedly in talks with local firms Dixon Technologies and Mirc Electronics, parent company of Onida, to manufacture other electronic appliances for the brand locally. Reports suggest that Reliance aims to set up its own manufacturing plant after the brand achieved a significant market share. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Meet actress, National Award winner, starring in India's most expensive film, but won't be seen on screen because...

Meet man who at 21 started small stall with Rs 30K; now runs Rs 2000 crore company, earns Rs 40 cr monthly, business is…

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement