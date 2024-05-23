Twitter
Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say 'she's beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'

Social media influencer Nacy Tyagi continues to showcase her A-game at the Cannes Film Festival, and netizens are calling her fashion sense better than Aishwarya Rai.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 23, 2024, 09:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nancy Tyagi stitches black corset top, skirt for Cannes 2024, netizens say ‘she’s beating Aishwarya Rai in fashion'
Nancy Tyagi
Social media influencer Nancy Tyagi has dropped her third look for the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, and this outfit is closer to her heart. For her third appearance, Nancy stitched her own outfit, a black corset top, and skirt, paired with a matching stole and handbag. Nancy's hairdo of braids also adds more value to her look. Nancy dropped a reel from the making to the final look on her Instagram, and it has left the internet users stunned. 

Sharing the reel, Nancy wrote, "Cannes Film Festival ka mera teesra outfit! Yeh mere dil ke bohot kareeb hai (This is my third look for the Cannes, and it's closer to my heart) – ek corset, tail wali skirt aur stole ka perfect blend. Black ka elegance aur sleek look kuch aur hi hai. Yeh pura design maine khud banaya hai (I've designed this outfit)!" 

As soon as Nancy shared the reel, several netizens lauded her fashion sense and called it better than Aishwarya Rai. Interestingly, Nancy used Aishwarya's song from Dhoom 2, Crazy Kiya Re, in the reel's background.  A netizen wrote, "She’s beating Aishwarya in fashion with Aishwarya’s song." Another netizen wrote, "I have no WORDS NOW." An internet user wrote, "This is another level loved this outfit so so much." One of the internet users wrote, "Literally she eat 100 Manish Malhotra in breakfast." One of the netizens wrote, "If your presence at Cannes doesn't get you big offers then this world has no eye for talent. A degree from any fashion institute won't teach such kind of designing and stitching that too in budget."

Aishwarya Rai defending her Cannes appearance

This year, Aishwarya Rai's outfits for Cannes red carpet appearances have drawn mixed reactions, with netizens and fashion critics slamming her fashion choices. Amid criticism, Aishwarya discussed her Cannes looks. In a recent video of Vogue India, Aishwarya is seen talking about her first-day appearance, revealing that her close friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock, were the creative minds behind it. "The look of the last evening on the red carpet was designed by dearest friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock. They called it 'Glited gold'. To me, it was just magical." When it came to her makeup, the aim was to achieve a 'fresh look' while keeping it 'easy' and 'beautiful.'

Read: Aishwarya Rai defends her much-criticised Cannes 2024 look, calls it 'magical', netizens say 'inko koi farak nahi padta'

