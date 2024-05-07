This superstar was active on internet even before it came to India, called Bollywood's computer guru, not Amitabh, SRK

This superstar was known as the computer guru of Bollywood and its not Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra or Shah Rukh Khan.

Today every actor, whether Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan Janhvi Kapoor, or Alia Bhatt, is on social media and keeps their fans engaged with the platforms. However, do you know, that before any of these actors, there was a superstar, who was active on the internet even before it was launched in India?

The superstar we are talking about, learned the use of the laptop, even before it was a thing in India, and that too without taking any special classes. He later went on to become the computer guru of the film industry. He is none other than Shammi Kapoor.

Shammi Kapoor is considered one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. In his career span of over 5 decades, the superstar gave a number of hits and blockbusters including Professor, Dil Tera Diwana, China Town, Rajkumar, Kashmir Ki Kali, Janwar, Teesri Manzil, and more. However, apart from entertaining the audience, Shammi Kapoor also had a knack for technology and became active online even before the internet was launched in India.

In an era when people did not even think about personal computers, Shammi used to have his own computer and internet. He reportedly was the first Indian actor to promote the home use of computers. He is also called India's computer Guru and Cyberman. He had his own internet connection even before it launched in India.

Shammi himself mentioned this during an interview. He had said that he used to use the Internet before it came to India. He said that he was always fond of new things. In 1988, he had a computer and he had learned everything about it. In fact, he didn't even take any special classes for the same and learned everything about computers through an instruction mannual.

He had bought the net connection via Apple (e-apple). “The British telecom gave us a line through VSNL, even though VSNL was not available at that time (1994). That was an eye-opener…something completely new. And by the time Internet came to India, we were already first-marchers…already sab kuch dekh liya tha,” he was quoted as saying in an interview.

Shammi Kapoor later became the founder and chairman of the Internet Users Community of India (IUCI). He had also played a major role in setting up internet organizations like the Ethical Hackers Association. Kapoor also maintained a website dedicated to the Kapoor family. The actor reportedly had 32 computers at his house and he revealed in an interview that technology helped him get over cigarettes. Shammi Kapoor died on August 14, 2011, after suffering from a chronic kidney failure.

