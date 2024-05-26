'Let us all stand and applaud': Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Farah Khan hail Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes 2024

Bollywood celebs including Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kiara Advani congratulated Payal Kapadia after her film All We Imagine as Light won at Cannes 2024.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as her drama, All We Imagine as Light, clinched the prestigious Grand Prix award. The film, marking Kapadia's directorial debut, secured its place in cinematic lore as the first Indian film in three decades and the first ever by an Indian woman director to grace the festival's main competition.

Receiving thunderous applause, the film's screening garnered an eight-minute standing ovation. Bollywood celebs including Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kiara Advani also congratulated the team. Aditi Rao took to Instagram and penned a note for the team.

She wrote, "At a very perplexing time in history where only the noise from my incredible county seems to get amplified,

Here is an independent film by a first time director that wins the Grand Prix honour at @festivaldecannes. Please take a moment and let us all stand and applaud this monumental achievement. This is the crowning glory of the fight for good Cinema in India."

Sheadded, "It may happen again, but not without the impact of #Payalkapadia’s spectacular achievement. So proud, so grateful. My love and congratulations to the entire team! India in all Her glory, and on Her own terms… What a moment!" Farah Khan commented, "Congratulations payal n the whole team! This is truly incredible."

Kiara Advani also took to Instagram and congratulated the team of All We Imagine as Light. Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, 'All We Imagine as Light' is the story of Prabha, a nurse, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a mysterious gift from her estranged husband.

Accompanied by her roommate Anu, the duo takes on a journey to a coastal town, where the mystical forest serves as a sanctuary for their dreams. 'All We Imagine as Light' stands as an Indo-French collaboration, co-produced by Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. 'All We Imagine as Light' marks the feature film debut of Payal Kapadia. Before this, she won the Golden Eye award at Cannes for her documentary 'A Night of Knowing Nothing.'

The Cannes Film Festival started on May 14. Greta Gerwig was the jury president this year. Other members included Lily Gladstone, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Eva Green, Ebru Ceylan, Juan Antonio Bayona, Nadine Labaki, and Omar Sy.

(With inputs from ANI)

