Meet man who Mukesh Ambani hired to photograph Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash, he charges Rs..

Joseph Radhik is the man behind many celebrity wedding photos that go viral on social media. He was the wedding photographer for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, among others.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, recently had a second pre-wedding celebration on a luxurious cruise ship in Europe. The couple and their family and closest friends did not share updates from the cruise in real time but thanks to photographer Joseph Radhik, fans are now able to witness the opulence and also the sweet love that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant shared.

Joseph Radhik is a photographer who is known for his coverage of celebrity weddings. Joseph Radhik, who says that he "photographs love", was the official man behind the camera for the second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aboard a cruise.

For those who are unaware, Joseph Radhik did not always want to be a photographer. He spent 6 years studying engineering and management and also worked in the corporate world for 3 years. He went into India's rural areas to sell toothpaste and also laboured at big corporate houses, however, Joseph Radhik soon realised that the only thing that gave him joy was 'creating images'. And so, in 2010, he quit his high-paying job to pursue a career in full-fledged wedding photography.

Joseph Radhik charges in the range of Rs 1,25,000 - Rs 1,50,000 + taxes for a day. He charges travel/stay in addition to his photography fees.

As for the Ambanis, the celebrations are far from over. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are now all set for the wedding celebrations of their youngest son. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12 in Mumbai.

