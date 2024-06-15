Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Girl shocks internet by eating snake like snack in viral video, watch

YRF, Netflix denied urgent hearing after they challenge stay order on Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni nourish India-Italy strategic partnership, seek to enhance ties in clean energy, AI

Chandu Champion box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses low opening despite positive reviews, earns...

Meet man who Mukesh Ambani hired to photograph Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash, he charges Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Girl shocks internet by eating snake like snack in viral video, watch

Brave or foolhardy? Woman bathes jaguar with pipe, video goes viral

Love knows no age: 23-year-old woman falls in love with 80-year-old man, goes against family to..

Benefits of eating roasted chana daily

This place in India has no snakes, here's why

Dazzling images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

YRF, Netflix denied urgent hearing after they challenge stay order on Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Chandu Champion box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses low opening despite positive reviews, earns...

Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: ‘I don’t know kya…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who Mukesh Ambani hired to photograph Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash, he charges Rs..

Joseph Radhik is the man behind many celebrity wedding photos that go viral on social media. He was the wedding photographer for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, among others.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 09:15 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet man who Mukesh Ambani hired to photograph Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise bash, he charges Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, recently had a second pre-wedding celebration on a luxurious cruise ship in Europe. The couple and their family and closest friends did not share updates from the cruise in real time but thanks to photographer Joseph Radhik, fans are now able to witness the opulence and also the sweet love that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant shared. 

Joseph Radhik is a photographer who is known for his coverage of celebrity weddings. Joseph Radhik, who says that he "photographs love", was the official man behind the camera for the second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aboard a cruise.

For those who are unaware, Joseph Radhik did not always want to be a photographer. He spent 6 years studying engineering and management and also worked in the corporate world for 3 years. He went into India's rural areas to sell toothpaste and also laboured at big corporate houses, however, Joseph Radhik soon realised that the only thing that gave him joy was 'creating images'. And so, in 2010, he quit his high-paying job to pursue a career in full-fledged wedding photography. 

Joseph Radhik is the man behind many celebrity wedding photos that go viral on social media. He was the wedding photographer for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, among others. 

Joseph Radhik charges in the range of Rs 1,25,000 - Rs 1,50,000 + taxes for a day. He charges travel/stay in addition to his photography fees.

As for the Ambanis, the celebrations are far from over. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are now all set for the wedding celebrations of their youngest son. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12 in Mumbai. 

READ | Meet actor who delivered superhit at 8, then gave many flop films, got addicted to alcohol, wife had to work, now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started own business with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth...

Bihar NET-UG Paper Leak: Burnt papers, post-dated cheques, Rs 32 lakh, why is NTA silent over these?

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

Kannada actor Darshan, aides served biryani in jail after arrest in murder case? Bengaluru police says...

This film featured two superstars, got shelved, actor never worked in Bollywood again, actress is now going viral for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement