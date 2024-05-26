Woman says poha is 'worst breakfast' in now-viral post, divides internet

Making a healthy breakfast choice is crucial because it is the most significant meal of the day. In India, poha is a common option for breakfast.

Making a healthy breakfast choice is crucial because it is the most significant meal of the day. In India, poha is a common option for breakfast. Flattened rice, spices, nuts, and veggies come together to make this dish, which is a nutritious yet light breakfast option. While some believe that poha originated in Maharashtra, there are regional variations that make it one of the country's most popular breakfasts. Recently, a user on X by the name of Muskan called it the "worst breakfast." This sparked a lively discussion among food enthusiasts, with some people agreeing and others disagreeing.

What started it all was a photo of Poha posted on 'X' with the comment, "Tell me a worse breakfast than this." As expected, this incited fans of Poha, who hurried to respond to the viral post with spicily humorous rejoinders.

Tell me a worst breakfast than this pic.twitter.com/u27iwky8K8 — Muskan (@Muskan_nnn) May 22, 2024



Her post has received nearly 3,000 likes and over seven lakh views on X since it was shared. "Agar agli baar bola to daal makhni naan ban krva dunga," said an X user.

Another user commented, "Your mom probably does not know how to cook Poha if you do not like it for breakfast."

"Literally every other breakfast because Poha is the best breakfast of all time," another person added.

A fourth added, "You have to have Upma every day," and a fifth said, "It is the best breakfast ever."