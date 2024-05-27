Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court lashes at state government, says 'We don’t trust...'

Travel from Dubai on a Budget With Next Holidays

Renew Sleep Scam (My 60 Days Experience) Shocking Result On This Salt Water Trick Weight Loss Method!

Avenix Fzco Introduces New Expert Advisor Pivozon for Enhanced Forex Trading on EURUSD

'Felt bad for...': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'most touching' moment from IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court lashes at state government, says 'We don’t trust...'

Travel from Dubai on a Budget With Next Holidays

Renew Sleep Scam (My 60 Days Experience) Shocking Result On This Salt Water Trick Weight Loss Method!

Benefits of star anise-infused water

8 largest snakes in the world 

Diabetes tips: 10 superfoods to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 89% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Rescue Operation Underway

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes after filing FIR against her for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Felt bad for...': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'most touching' moment from IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH final

Amitabh Bachchan feels bad for SRH owner Kavya Maran after she breaks down post IPL loss.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 27, 2024, 02:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Felt bad for...': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'most touching' moment from IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH final
Amitabh Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was heartbroken after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Big B shared that he felt bad to see SRH owner Kavya Maran hiding her tears after her team was defeated.

Taking to his blog, Big B penned his feeling, he wrote, "The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches."

"But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady , .. the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion .. I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear !!" he added.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his hefty price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 run-target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shined for KKR in the final match of the tournament. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

Pictures from Big B and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film have gone viral. In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together. Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion.

Before this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991. Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet brothers who began as shopkeepers, bought Vijay Mallya's sinking company, built it into Rs 68000 firm, net worth...

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 31035 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 23250 crore net worth

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

UK PM Rishi Sunak plans mandatory National Service for youth in election pledge, know what is it

Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement