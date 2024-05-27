This island has more cats than humans, it is located in...

On a small island off Japan’s northeastern coast, cats outnumber humans and act as unlikely guardians. This island, Tashirojima, honours its feline inhabitants with a shrine called "Neko Jinja," reflecting the deep bond between the cats and the islanders.

Historically, Tashirojima was known for sericulture, the production of silk. Farmers kept cats to chase away rats, protecting their valuable silkworm cocoons. Additionally, fishermen believed cats brought good luck and large hauls of fish. It is said that fishermen would observe the cats' behaviour to predict the weather before setting out to sea, according to the Independent.

The relationship between the cats and the islanders has been pretty good for generations. According to the report, one day, a fisherman accidentally injured a cat, and the islanders built the Cat Shrine in its honour. This act further solidified the bond between the community and cats.

Tashirojima is part of Ishinomaki city in Miyagi prefecture, located in the Tohoku region, which gained global attention after the devastating tsunami following a massive earthquake in 2011. Despite the tragedy, the island’s unique culture persists.

Today, over 100 cats live on Tashirojima, alongside about 50 humans, according to the city's website. Visitors can walk along the island's paved road, which stretches about 2 kilometres between its two ports, and see cats grooming themselves.

Tashirojima, with its serene environment and charming feline residents, remains a testament to the enduring relationship between humans and cats.