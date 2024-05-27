Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar's Bail Plea Rejected

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on May 27 dismissed the bail application of Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, accused of allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of the CM on May 13. Swati Maliwal alleges AAP orchestrating "character assassination" campaign. The Rajya Sabha MP on may 26 had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats, following an alleged "character assassination" campaign launched by AAP and she claimed that the situation just got worse when YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released a one-sided video against her on the assault allegations. Grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna is the central figure in the mass sexual abuse case and was said to have fled India on April 27, a day after voting got over in his Lok Sabha constituency. While apologising to his grandfather, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, uncle HD Kumaraswamy, father HD Revanna, party workers and citizens in the video, Prajwal said his trip to Germany was pre-planned and that he will appear before the SIT on May 31 before 10 am to answer the charges laid against him.