Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

Divya Agarwal has removed her wedding photos with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after their wedding in February, leading to divorce speculations.

Popular actress Divya Agarwal tied the knot with her boyfriend and restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20 earlier this year. And now just after three months of their marriage, there have been divorce speculations between the couple as Divya has removed all their wedding photos from her Instagram.

A Reddit user noticed this and shared it on the sub InstaCelebsGossip, "Divorce suspected? Divya Agarwal has deleted all her wedding pics and not even a single picture with her husband at present." As soon as this post was created, several netizens took to Divya's Instagram account and checked that she has indeed deleted all her photos with Apurva. Even Apurva has also removed all their wedding photos.

Reacting to this bizarre social media behaviour from both of them, one Reddit user wrote, "She is literally sooo dramatic and an attention seeker, she has removed all of her wedding pics as well as most of her posts too, her feed is filled with rarely any pictures", while another called it a PR stunt and added, "This seems just like a flop PR plan. Because only yesterday they were videos of them declaring how much they are in love and how happy she is with the wedding."

It was only a couple of days ago when Divya and Apurva were spotted together at a public event when the actress has said that she is feeling more loved after her married life. There hasn't been any statetment or reaction to their divorce rumours by the couple yet.

After being seen in several reality shows such as MTV Splitsvilla 10, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and MTV Ace of Space 1 (she even ended up winning the last two), Divya made her acting debut in the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2 in 2019, and went on to star in other web series namely Cartel in 2021 and Abhay in 2022.

