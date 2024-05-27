Meet youngest IAS officer of her batch, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

IAS Swati is from Rajasthan's Sikar. She is an officer in the 2008 Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Getting into the IAS and passing the UPSC exam are very challenging tasks. Many people give up in the middle and look for other government jobs. In an effort to become an IFS, IPS, or IAS, many people apply to the UPSC CSE exam.

Only roughly a thousand of them, though, made the final list. A lot of candidates use coaching to aid in their UPSC preparation. However, some choose to study on their own and are successful in passing the esteemed exam. One such person is IAS Swati Meena Naik, who passed the UPSC on her first attempt at age 22, making her the youngest officer in her batch.

IAS Swati is from Rajasthan's Sikar. She is an officer in the 2008 Madhya Pradesh cadre. She passed the UPSC civil services exam in 2007 at the age of 22. She received All India Rank (AIR) 260 on her first try. She was the youngest IAS officer in her batch.

The Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation will be headed by IAS Swati, who was recently appointed by the Central Government. She had worked as a secretary in the women and child development department of the Madhya Pradesh government before. IAS Swati has a strong work ethic and is well-known for it.

Her mother, Dr Saroj Meena, owned a petrol station before her father joined the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) as an officer. She completed her schooling in Ajmer, and Sophia Girls' College in Ajmer awarded her a diploma. Her younger sister is an officer in the 2011 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

According to an interview Swati once gave, her mother had always wanted her to become a doctor. During her eighth grade year, however, one of her aunts got married and started working as an officer. As a result, Swati decided to take the test. Swati received support from her father during her UPSC preparation. She is presently a nationally recognised IAS official.