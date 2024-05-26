Natasa Stankovic fuels rumours of demanding 70% of Hardik Pandya's wealth in divorce with cryptic post: 'Someone is...'

Natasa Stankovic shared a cryptic Instagram story amid separation rumours with Hardik Pandya.

Recently rumors about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce have come out. Though nothing has been confirmed officially, new reports are saying that Pandya and his wife have parted ways and she'll be getting 70% of his things in the divorce.

Meanwhile, Natasa's Instagram post has fueled the rumours. She posted on a story and Instagram with the note, "Someone is about to get on the streets." Natasa's 'streets' post was shared as an Instagram Story, where she seemed to hint at new beginnings by sharing a picture of traffic signs.

Natasa Stankovic married Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown. However, four years into their marriage, rumors of their separation surfaced. These rumors started when Natasa removed the surname Pandya from her Instagram account. Netizens also noticed that both Natasa and Hardik stopped posting about each other on social media. Additionally, Hardik didn't even post a birthday message for Natasa on March 4 this year.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Natasa on his Instagram account on Saturday, May 25. When a reporter asked the actress about the divorce rumors in the clip, she remained silent. Instead, she posed for the paparazzi and thanked them for taking her pictures. Natasa was seen with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who is rumored to be dating Disha Patani after her breakup with Tiger Shroff.

