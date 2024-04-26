Twitter
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

Meet actress, who wanted to become investment banker, her first four films were hits, then starred in 9 flops, is now...

Parineeti Chopra, whose 9 films have been major flops in the last 10 years, has now made her comeback with Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, several stars have delivered multiple flops in their career and then, made a huge comeback impressing their fans and critics. Parineeti Chopra is the latest addition to this list as the actress has now made a promising comeback with Amar Singh Chamkila after being a part of 9 flops in the last 10 years.

Born in Ambala in 1988, Parineeti moved to England at the age of 17 and obtained a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. In an interview with Hindu, she said, "I’ve always been a really good student and wanted to become an investment banker in London." But, the 2008 global economic crisis came in between her dreams. She returned to India in 2009 and moved to Mumbai, where her cousin Priyanka Chopra had already become one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Parineeti joined the production house Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant and as she started promoting films, she realised that she wants to be an actress. Parineeti made her impressive debut in the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Chopra's second release was the 2012 action romantic drama Ishaqzaade, for which she even earned a Special Mention honour at the National Film Awards. Her next two films, Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013 and Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014, were also successful commercially.

But, then Parineeti starred in a string of 9 flops, namely Daawat-e-Ishq (2014), Kill Dil (2014), Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017), Namaste England (2018), Jabariya Jodi (2019), Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021), Saina (2021), Code Name: Tiranga (2022), and Mission Raniganj (2023). In between, she also starred in the 2017 horror-comedy Golmaal Again, which earned over Rs 300 crore gross worldwide. However, her streak of flops lessened its impact on her career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

The actress has now made her comeback with Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic of the controversial, legendary Punjabi singer of the same name. Diljit Dosanjh played the titular character, while Parineeti played his singing partner, wife Amarjot Kaur. Released directly on Netflix in April 2024, the film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics, and has been dubbed as Imtiaz Ali and Parineeti Chopra's comeback.

