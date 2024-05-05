Twitter
Who is Manahel al-Otaibi, Saudi women's rights activist jailed for 11 years over clothing choices?

A young female activist, Manahel al-Otaibi, was arrested in Saudi Arabia and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 05, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: Amnesty International
A young female activist, Manahel al-Otaibi, was arrested in Saudi Arabia and sentenced to 11 years in prison. The court sentenced her on January 9 after a secret hearing in an anti-terrorism court. Saudi authorities confirmed this in a statement to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Al-Otaibi was arrested about a year and a half ago on charges of making videos wearing inappropriate clothes and making statements in favor of women's rights. She was found guilty of charges related to Saudi anti-terrorism law. Al-Otaibi's sister, Fauj al-Otaibi, was also accused of not dressing properly but managed to flee Saudi Arabia before being arrested. Another sister, Maryam, was also arrested for advocating for women's rights in 2017. 

As per reports, Al-Otaibi is a fitness artist and advocate for women's rights. She has been vocal on social media for giving more rights to women, including relaxing the dress code for women, which she consistently opposed. Her arrest in November 2022 was due to her alleged violation of Saudi Arabia's anti-cyber-crime law by wearing indecent clothing. Human rights activists claim that she was arrested for criticizing and calling for the abolition of a law in Saudi Arabia that gives men the same rights as women.

Human rights groups allege that al-Otaibi faced ill-treatment for being outspoken on women's rights. Saudi Arabia denied these allegations in a letter to the United Nations. The country is trying to defend itself from accusations of human rights violations as it prepares to open the world's first Dragon Ball theme park, aiming to attract tourists. Therefore, it wants to avoid any controversy.

Advertisement