Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Google invests Rs 2900 crore in Flipkart, big move as a part of…

Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit earned Rs 295 crore profit; and it’s not Drishyam, Tanhaji, Golmaal, RRR or Singham

IMD weather update: Delhi's heat index soars to 50 degrees, will go as much as..

Meet man, tailor's son who sold newspapers to pay fees, cracked UPSC without coaching to become IAS officer, got AIR…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit earned Rs 295 crore profit; and it’s not Drishyam, Tanhaji, Golmaal, RRR or Singham

This film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on Netflix; clocks in more than 20 million views

Munawar Faruqui admitted to hospital, close friend shares his photo; fans trend 'get well soon Munawar' on Twitter

10 stellar images of nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

IPL 2024: How much do umpires earn per match?

Diabetes Symptoms in Women: 6 early signs of diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit earned Rs 295 crore profit; and it’s not Drishyam, Tanhaji, Golmaal, RRR or Singham

This song was made for Dev Anand film, was included in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer after Manoj Kumar's suggestion, it is...

This film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on Netflix; clocks in more than 20 million views

HomeBusiness

Business

Google invests Rs 2900 crore in Flipkart, big move as a part of…

According to sources, Alphabet's Google is purchasing a minority stake in Walmart-owned Flipkart for almost $350 million (more than Rs 2900 crore).

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 25, 2024, 06:59 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Google invests Rs 2900 crore in Flipkart, big move as a part of…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

According to sources, Alphabet's Google is purchasing a minority stake in Walmart-owned Flipkart for almost $350 million (more than Rs 2900 crore). The investment is a part of the $1 billion funding round that Flipkart initiated in 2023. The Walmart-backed Flipkart did not reveal Google's investment amount or the company's valuation.

Flipkart is raising USD 1 billion during an ongoing funding round and has received the commitment of USD 600 million infusion from its parent firm and US retail giant Walmart, according to sources.

''As part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties,'' Flipkart said in a statement.

The e-commerce firm, however, neither disclosed the amount proposed to be invested by Google nor the details of the fund being raised by the firm.

''Google's proposed investment and its cloud collaboration will help Flipkart expand its business and advance the modernization of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country,'' Flipkart said.

A source said that the transaction during the ongoing round is expected to take place at a valuation of around USD 35 billion.

Emails seeking comments from Google and Walmart on financial details of the investment commitments during the ongoing funding round elicited no immediate response, while Flipkart declined to comment on the same.

Flipkart was valued at USD 35 billion as of January 31, 2024 based on equity transactions carried out by its US-based parent firm Walmart.

The US retail giant in FY24 increased its shareholding by 10 per cent to approximately 85 per cent by paying USD 3.5 billion, taking the enterprise valuation of Flipkart to USD 35 billion.

With inputs from PTI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Cyclone 'Remal' expected to make landfall in Bengal on this date; IMD issues orange alert

Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan is feeling better, reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final: 'He will soon be...'

CUET UG 2024 exam, scheduled for May 24, postponed for candidates at this centre

Avneet Kaur shines in stunning white jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival 2024, fans call her 'dazzling beauty'

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement