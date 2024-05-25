Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit earned Rs 295 crore profit; and it’s not Drishyam, Tanhaji, Golmaal, RRR or Singham

Ajay Devgn's biggest hit was a remake of south film, which earned a profit of Rs 295 crore.

Ajay Devgn is one of the star kids who has made his place in the industry as well as in the hearts of the audience. The actor has given several hits and blockbusters including Drishyam, Tanhaji, Golmaal, and more. However, his biggest hit ever has earned much more profit than these films.

The film that we are talking about is a South remake and the fans couldn't stop gushing about the film upon its release. The film also features 3 other stars other than Ajay Devgn. It is none other than Drishyam 2.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is a crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran along with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Kamlesh Sawant in supporting roles. The film is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam.

Drishyam 2 was not only loved by the audience but also became a huge box-office success. It broke several box office records and entered the 100-crore club in just 4 days. Made in Rs 50 crore, the film earned Rs 345 crore worldwide and hence earned a whopping profit of Rs 295 crore.

While some of his other hits and blockbusters include Shaitaan (Rs 153 crore profit), Drishyam (Rs 62 crore profit), Tanhaji (Rs 211 crore profit), and Singham (Rs 99 crore profit). Though RRR collected Rs 1230 crore at the box office worldwide and earned a profit of Rs 680 crore, it cannot be considered as Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit as Ajay had a cameo in the film.

Meanwhile, after impressing fans with his performance in Shaitaan and Maidaan, Ajay Devgn is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it is the third film in the Singham franchise and fifth in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15.

