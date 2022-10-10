Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn announces new project with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey

Ajay Devgn, on Monday, announced his next film with director Neeraj Pandey. Taking to Instagram, the Golmaal actor shared a post on his story.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn announces new project with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey
File Photo

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is one the most talented actors in India. With his films including Singham, Golmaal and Tanhaji, the actor won millions of hearts. 

Ajay Devgn, on Monday, announced his next film with director Neeraj Pandey. Taking to Instagram, the Golmaal actor shared a post on his story which he captioned, "@neerajpofficial and I are going to start a film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023."

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S Dhoni: The untold story, Baby and Aiyaari. Further deets about the project have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film Drishyam 2 alongside Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

He will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharrucha's Ram Setu.

Apart from that, he also has Boney Kapoor's sports period film Maidaan which is all set to release on February 17, 2022, and his next directorial Bholaa. Tabu, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Ajay in Bholaa. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian
Meow Meow drug worth Rs 1000 crore seized in Gujarat: Know more about the party drug, its effects on body
Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 released: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.