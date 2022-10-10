Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn announces new project with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey

File Photo

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is one the most talented actors in India. With his films including Singham, Golmaal and Tanhaji, the actor won millions of hearts.

Ajay Devgn, on Monday, announced his next film with director Neeraj Pandey. Taking to Instagram, the Golmaal actor shared a post on his story which he captioned, "@neerajpofficial and I are going to start a film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023."

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Special 26, M.S Dhoni: The untold story, Baby and Aiyaari. Further deets about the project have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film Drishyam 2 alongside Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

He will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharrucha's Ram Setu.

Apart from that, he also has Boney Kapoor's sports period film Maidaan which is all set to release on February 17, 2022, and his next directorial Bholaa. Tabu, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Ajay in Bholaa. (With inputs from ANI)