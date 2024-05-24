Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Women engage in physical altercation over Rs 100 dispute at medical shop

A video of a heated argument at a medical store in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, over a Rs 100 loan has gone viral.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 24, 2024, 09:45 AM IST

Viral video: Women engage in physical altercation over Rs 100 dispute at medical shop
A video capturing a heated argument between a man and a group of women at a medical store in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral online. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over a Rs 100 loan.

In the footage, the disagreement quickly escalates as the women engage in a physical confrontation, pulling hair and exchanging slaps. Amid the chaos, one woman can be heard threatening to involve higher authorities by mentioning the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.

The video, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the account ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’, was captioned, “Kalesh b/w Medical Store owners and Ladies in Banda UP.”

After gaining traction on various social media platforms, the UP police took notice. In a statement, they clarified, “In this case, there was a minor dispute between the two parties over a loan of Rs 100. The woman submitted an application stating that the matter has been resolved and requested not to take any legal action.”

Since its release, the video has amassed over 90,000 views, sparking a wave of reactions in the comments section.

One user humorously remarked, “lol, this all happened just because of ₹100 Aur ye DIG, Collector ko bulane lage hain (And they are calling DIG for this).”

Another commented, “Women empowerment at peak level.”

Adding to the banter, someone noted, “Bahut bada matter lgta hai tabhi DIG hi solve kr paayenge (It seems like a big matter, only DIG can resolve it).”

Contributing to the comedic tone, one person wrote, “Aunty enforcing no hair rule by tugging on hair herself.”

Finally, a user simply exclaimed, “Banda is Crazy!”

