IMD weather update: Severe heatwave alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states, maximum temperature to go up to…

Heatwave conditions are predicted to last till June 17 in the northwest states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division; until tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh; and until today in Chhattisgarh, according to the meteorological forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave to severe heatwave alert for today, in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Punjab. It added that there is a chance of heatwave conditions in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many/ most parts of Uttar Pradesh, in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 14th-18th; western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on 14th; Jharkhand and Uttarakhand during 14th-15th and isolated heat wave conditions over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on 15th; Jharkhand & Uttarakhand on 16 June,” IMD's weather bulletin states.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is still expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius today. With a high of 45 degrees Celsius expected in Delhi for the next five days, the weather service issued an orange signal, warning of a severe heatwave.

The IMD said that the intense heat in Uttar Pradesh would last for a further five days and issued a red alert for the region as temperatures there had risen beyond 46 degrees Celsius in many places.

Heatwave conditions are predicted to last till June 17 in the northwest states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division; until tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh; and until today in Chhattisgarh, according to the meteorological forecast.

As per the weather report, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the north-western states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division till 17 June; in Madhya Pradesh until tomorrow, and in Chhattisgarh today.