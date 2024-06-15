IMD weather update: Severe heatwave alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states, maximum temperature to go up to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIT Kharagpur’s Faizan Ahmed was stabbed, shot, reveals 2nd forensic report 2 years after his death

Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari Naukri alert for 1104 posts, check eligibility and selection process

Meet woman who once took loan of Rs 500, now runs Rs 50000000 turnover company, her business is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT Kharagpur’s Faizan Ahmed was stabbed, shot, reveals 2nd forensic report 2 years after his death

Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Who was Ashwatthama? Why was he cursed by Lord Krishna?

Benefits of eating roasted chana daily

This place in India has no snakes, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

YRF, Netflix denied urgent hearing after they challenge stay order on Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Chandu Champion box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses low opening despite positive reviews, earns...

HomeIndia

India

IMD weather update: Severe heatwave alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states, maximum temperature to go up to…

Heatwave conditions are predicted to last till June 17 in the northwest states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division; until tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh; and until today in Chhattisgarh, according to the meteorological forecast.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

IMD weather update: Severe heatwave alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states, maximum temperature to go up to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave to severe heatwave alert for today, in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Punjab. It added that there is a chance of heatwave conditions in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many/ most parts of Uttar Pradesh, in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 14th-18th; western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on 14th; Jharkhand and Uttarakhand during 14th-15th and isolated heat wave conditions over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on 15th; Jharkhand & Uttarakhand on 16 June,” IMD's weather bulletin states.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is still expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius today. With a high of 45 degrees Celsius expected in Delhi for the next five days, the weather service issued an orange signal, warning of a severe heatwave.

The IMD said that the intense heat in Uttar Pradesh would last for a further five days and issued a red alert for the region as temperatures there had risen beyond 46 degrees Celsius in many places.

Heatwave conditions are predicted to last till June 17 in the northwest states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division; until tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh; and until today in Chhattisgarh, according to the meteorological forecast.

As per the weather report, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the north-western states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division till 17 June; in Madhya Pradesh until tomorrow, and in Chhattisgarh today.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Thought it was...': Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream

In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer postponed; Vasan Bala directorial to now clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

TLC 2.0 and T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Cricket Team: A Dynamic Partnership

PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, first foreign visit after assuming office for third term

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement