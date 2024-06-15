Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIT Kharagpur’s Faizan Ahmed was stabbed, shot, reveals 2nd forensic report 2 years after his death

Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Railway Recruitment 2024: Sarkari Naukri alert for 1104 posts, check eligibility and selection process

Meet woman who once took loan of Rs 500, now runs Rs 50000000 turnover company, her business is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT Kharagpur’s Faizan Ahmed was stabbed, shot, reveals 2nd forensic report 2 years after his death

Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Who was Ashwatthama? Why was he cursed by Lord Krishna?

Benefits of eating roasted chana daily

This place in India has no snakes, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Who was Jadunathji Brijratanji? Head of Pushtimarg sect, who inspired Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

YRF, Netflix denied urgent hearing after they challenge stay order on Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

Chandu Champion box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses low opening despite positive reviews, earns...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who once took loan of Rs 500, now runs Rs 50000000 turnover company, her business is..

The inspirational success story of Krishna Yadav is proof of perseverance and diligence.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 11:01 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Meet woman who once took loan of Rs 500, now runs Rs 50000000 turnover company, her business is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The inspirational success story of Krishna Yadav is proof of perseverance and diligence. Krishna, an Uttar Pradeshi from Bulandshahr, experienced extreme financial difficulties in the middle of the 1990s. Despite the difficulties, she took a risk, borrowed Rs 500 from a friend, and moved her family to Delhi.

Krishna and her husband made the decision to rent a small plot of land and grow vegetables as a response to their unemployment. Utilizing her resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit, Krishna began making pickles from the produce, initially investing a mere three thousand rupees. This marked the humble beginnings of her venture.

Recognizing the pitfalls of relying on intermediaries, Krishna decided to take charge of marketing her pickles. She pioneered direct sales by personally selling her products on the streets, a bold move that paid off handsomely.

Krishna's unwavering commitment and shrewd business acumen saw her enterprise, 'Shri Krishna Pickles', grow exponentially. From its modest origins, the company has burgeoned into a thriving business, providing employment to over 100 women and attaining an impressive turnover exceeding Rs 5 crore. The Government of India's Ministry of Women and Child Development chose Krishna Yadav to receive the 2015 Nari Shakti Samman.

Krishna's journey is a testament to the power of determination and resilience. Despite having never received formal education, her remarkable success has earned her recognition, with invitations to speak at schools—a testament to her unwavering spirit and indomitable willpower. Krishna Yadav's incredible accomplishments serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals facing adversity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Thought it was...': Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream

In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer postponed; Vasan Bala directorial to now clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

TLC 2.0 and T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Cricket Team: A Dynamic Partnership

PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, first foreign visit after assuming office for third term

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement