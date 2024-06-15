Meet woman who once took loan of Rs 500, now runs Rs 50000000 turnover company, her business is..

The inspirational success story of Krishna Yadav is proof of perseverance and diligence. Krishna, an Uttar Pradeshi from Bulandshahr, experienced extreme financial difficulties in the middle of the 1990s. Despite the difficulties, she took a risk, borrowed Rs 500 from a friend, and moved her family to Delhi.

Krishna and her husband made the decision to rent a small plot of land and grow vegetables as a response to their unemployment. Utilizing her resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit, Krishna began making pickles from the produce, initially investing a mere three thousand rupees. This marked the humble beginnings of her venture.

Recognizing the pitfalls of relying on intermediaries, Krishna decided to take charge of marketing her pickles. She pioneered direct sales by personally selling her products on the streets, a bold move that paid off handsomely.

Krishna's unwavering commitment and shrewd business acumen saw her enterprise, 'Shri Krishna Pickles', grow exponentially. From its modest origins, the company has burgeoned into a thriving business, providing employment to over 100 women and attaining an impressive turnover exceeding Rs 5 crore. The Government of India's Ministry of Women and Child Development chose Krishna Yadav to receive the 2015 Nari Shakti Samman.

Krishna's journey is a testament to the power of determination and resilience. Despite having never received formal education, her remarkable success has earned her recognition, with invitations to speak at schools—a testament to her unwavering spirit and indomitable willpower. Krishna Yadav's incredible accomplishments serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals facing adversity.