Cricket

Ricky Ponting asks Hardik Pandya 'how's family?', his answer is sure to end Natasa Stankovic's..

Amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, ahead of India's game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya and some Indian players were greeted by Australian legend Ricky Ponting. The video of their interaction is going viral on social media.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ricky Ponting asks Hardik Pandya 'how's family?', his answer is sure to end Natasa Stankovic's..
For the past month or so, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been in the news amid rumours of their divorce circulating online. The couple has not confirmed or denied the news but is often seen sharing cryptic messages or posts that keep the fans on their toes. 

Amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, ahead of India's game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya and some Indian players were greeted by Australian legend Ricky Ponting. The video of their interaction is going viral on social media. 

The former Australia captain and coach of the Delhi Capitals can be seen greeting Hardik Pandya and having a wholesome chat with him. Hardik Pandya can be seen asking Ricky Ponting, "Ricky! How's everything? How's family?" To this, Ricky Ponting said, "They're good mate. Very good! How about yours?"

Hardik Pandya replied, "All good. All sweet." The video titled 'A day in Ricky Ponting's life' was shared by the ICC on YouTube.

Watch the video here

Hardik Pandya's answer indicates all is well between him and Natasa Stankovic and that there is no trouble in paradise. The couple got married in May 2020. They welcomed their first child - Agastya - in July of the same year. They also held a lavish vow renewal ceremony in 2023. 

As for the T20 World Cup, India and Canada are all set to clash in Lauderhill on Saturday. This will be the third tournament match for Florida. India has won all their three games so far and is through to the Super 8.

