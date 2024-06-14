IPL brand valuation rises to Rs 134858 crore in 2024, most valued franchise is not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh's KKR

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man spotted carrying live snakes inside metro, internet reacts

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE breaks cover, new entry level smartwatch launching on…

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till...

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IAS officer's plantable visiting cards go viral: Here's how they work

Vodafone Idea making Rs 24580000000 sale to Nokia and Ericsson, it will offer…

Viral Video: This is what Rs 5595427950 worth of cocaine looks like when set on fire, watch

8 most intelligent Mughal queens

Diabetes: 8 superfoods to lower insulin resistance

10 most searched things on YouTube 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actor with no films, still more popular than Bollywood star kids, rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ahead of House Of The Dragon 2 release, here's everything you need to know

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

HomeBusiness

Business

IPL brand valuation rises to Rs 134858 crore in 2024, most valued franchise is not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh's KKR

The increase in the value of IPL is helped by title sponsorship by salt-to-software Tata Group for a further five years (2024 to 2028) for approximately $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore), paying approximately 50 percent more than the previous deal.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 08:05 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

IPL brand valuation rises to Rs 134858 crore in 2024, most valued franchise is not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh's KKR
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The value of the Indian Premier League (IPL), India's biggest cricketing tournament, went up 6.5 percent to $16.4 billion (around Rs 1,34,858 crore) in 2024, according to a report by American investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

Besides, the brand value of the cash-rich T20 league has also increased 6.3 percent to $3.4 billion (around Rs 28,000 crore) year-on-year, it added.

The increase in the value of IPL is helped by title sponsorship by salt-to-software Tata Group for a further five years (2024 to 2028) for approximately $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore), paying approximately 50 percent more than the previous deal of Rs 335 crore per season.

The report further added, "This significant investment, coupled with last year's massive media rights auction, underscores the IPL's status as a pivotal platform for esteemed brands seeking to enhance their value."

Harsh Talikoti, Senior Vice President, of Corporate Valuation Advisory Services, Houlihan Lokey, said, "Today, the IPL commands widespread recognition, firmly entrenched as a household name with a robust brand recall among successive generations." 

The report also states that the IPL, in itself, is valued as a legal business entity and separately as a brand. It takes into account the income and cash-generating capability of the IPL on a standalone basis.

The report states that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continues to be the most valued IPL franchise. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has seen the highest year-on-year growth. 

"There has been a significant increase in franchise revenue over the years, primarily driven by revenue from television rights, despite each team having sponsorship revenue ranging from US$ 5-12 million. A major agreement was signed by Qatar Airways for around US$ 9 million (Rs 75 crore) for a three-year contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru," the report said. 

The second rank in terms of brand and business value goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a worth of $227 million, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI) with a brand value of $204 million.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is in the fifth position with a brand value of $133 million.

The brand value for other IPL teams is as follows;

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - $132 million, stands sixth on the list

Delhi Capitals - $131 million

Gujarat Titans - $124 million 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - $101 million

Lucknow Super Giants- $91.0 million. 

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Will US President Biden use executive powers to lessen son Hunter’s sentence? Here’s what we know

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

Naseeruddin Shah says he would like to see PM Narendra Modi in skullcap someday: 'He seems fond of...'

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement