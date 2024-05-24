Viral Video: Turtles flip over stranded friend in heartwarming rescue, internet hearts it

A heartwarming viral video shows a group of turtles working together to help a flipped turtle right itself, demonstrating remarkable teamwork and empathy.

In a world where support from friends and family is cherished, a heartwarming video of turtles showcasing similar camaraderie has captured the internet's attention. Shared by Twitter user @buitengebieden, the video depicts an inspiring moment among a group of turtles.

A friend in need is a friend indeed.. pic.twitter.com/Y8lTciUW3E — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 23, 2024

The footage shows several turtles swimming together in the water when one turtle is seen struggling, having flipped onto its back. As soon as the other turtles notice, they swiftly come to the rescue, swimming over to help their companion right itself. The touching display of teamwork and concern is aptly captioned, "friends to the rescue."

Uploaded on May 24, the video has since garnered an impressive 298,000 views and sparked numerous comments celebrating the turtles' act of solidarity.

Viewers expressed their admiration in the comments section. One user remarked, "A friend when in need is a friend indeed! Absolutely amazing footage. It was fascinating to see the turtle go totally quiet when his friends were all gathered around him. We all need friends like that!" Another commented, "Lovely to see the communication between them all and the rescue." A third person noted, "Aw, nature at its best. The way he stopped flapping around when they surrounded him so that they could flip him over. Beautiful."