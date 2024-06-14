Twitter
Meet only Bollywood director with no flops, made Rs 2400 crore at box office; not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 06:19 PM IST

The film business is a tricky one. There is no guarantee of success because the most well-made films can bomb and average flicks can become blockbusters. The formula does not always work. This is why actors and filmmakers with high success rates are regarded highly. And while no actor has a 100% success rate in Bollywood, one filmmaker has miraculously managed this.

Only Bollywood director with no flop film

Rajkumar Hirani has succeeded where even legends like Yash Chopra and Manmohan Desai failed – avoiding a flop film in a long enough career. The filmmaker has been directing feature films for 20 years now and has only delivered hits. All his films – Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and Dunki – have been successful at the box office. Four out of these six have grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide and two were the highest-grossing Indian films at some point. The combined worldwide earnings of these films is Rs 2409 crore, one of the highest for any Bollywood filmmakers.

How Rajkumar Hirani avoided flops

Rajkumar Hirani’s first film Munnabhai MBBS was a sleeper hit. Made with a fading star in Sanjay Dutt on a shoestring budget of Rs 10 crore, the film grossed over Rs 50 crore. This enabled Hirani to have creative control in his films, experimenting with genres and getting big stars to work with him. His collaboration with Aamir Khan during his peak yielded two all-time blockbusters in 3 Idiots and PK. He gave Ranbir Kapoor his first blockbuster. And finally, Hirani collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan during his phase of resurgence, giving another big hit.

When other Bollywood biggies fell short

It may be hard to believe but several legends of Bollywood have had plenty of flops in their careers. Rohit Shetty recently saw the failure of Cirkus, his biggest failure. Karan Johar was hurt by the lacklustre performance of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in the domestic market. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered underperformers like Black and Guzaarish even if they were critically acclaimed. Yash Chopra had Silsila, Faasle, and Vijay in his list of flops, while Manmohan Desai had Desh Premee and Toofan to lament over. Rajkumar Hirani has managed to evade failure at the box office so far, and he may want it to stay that way for the remainder of his career.

