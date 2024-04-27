Twitter
Bollywood

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

Rajkumar Hirani wanted Aamir Khan to play Sunil Dutt in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju. The film became a blockbuster earning Rs 588 crore at the global box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 10:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Paresh Rawal in Sanju
Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, the 2018 biographical drama Sanju was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred Ranbir Kapoor as the titular character. Though Sanju received mixed reviews from critics, it became a blockbuster. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018 as it collected Rs 588 crore gross worldwide, as per the entertainment portal Sacnilk.

Paresh Rawal played the late actor and politician Sunil Dutt in the film. But, he wasn't the first choice for the role as Rajkumar Hirani wanted Aamir Khan to play Sanjay Dutt's father in the film. Aamir and Hirani had previously worked on two blockbusters namely 3 Idiots and PK, but this time the actor said no to the filmmaker.

In a media interaction in March 2018 ahead of the film's release three months later in June, Aamir said, "He (Hirani) approached me with the script and I loved it. He wanted me to play Dutt saab's role. It is a fantastic role and the story is largely on the father-son relationship. But Sanju's role is unbelievable. So as an actor, I told Raju that Sanjay Dutt's role is so wonderful that it won my heart. So in this film I can't do any other role but Sanjay Dutt's, which of course I cannot do because Ranbir (Kapoor) is playing it. So, do not offer me anything."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial starred an ensemble cast consisting of Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Karishma Tanna, and Boman Irani amongst others. Ranbir and Vicky received immense praise for their performances and even won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards at the multiple award ceremonies in the following year.

READ | This flop film was headlined by star kid, actress quit Bollywood, made in Rs 65 crore, earned just...

