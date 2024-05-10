Twitter
Meet actor, Bollywood's original angry young man before Amitabh, made Big B push his car, once did side roles, now is...

This actor, who once did side roles, then became a superstar, bigger than Amitabh Bachchan; but later quit films.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 10, 2024, 05:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shatrughan Sinha's still from Kalicharan (Image: Screengrab)
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. The actor is called the angry young man of Bollywood, however, before him, there was another star who carried this tag and earned it after a lot of struggles. 

The actor we are talking about once used to do side roles, however, later he became a bigger star than Amitabh Bachchan and gave many hits and blockbusters. However, later he quit films. He is none other than Shatrughan Sinha. 

Shatrughan Sinha took a Diploma in Acting from the Film and Television Institute of India Pune and later he moved to Mumbai, where he started his career in the film industry. The actor got his first opportunity in Dev Anand's Prem Pujari. Later he went on to do side roles in films like Sajan, Gulzar, and Khilona and villainous roles in films like Pyar Hi Pyar, Banphool, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Bhai Ho Toh Aisa, Heera, and in Vijay Anand's Blackmail. 

His films as lead during 1970-75 failed to perform well at the box office and it was only in 1976 that he got his first successful film as lead actor in the film Kalicharan. After this, there was no looking back for the actor. He played the lead role in films like Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost, Yaaraon Ka Yaar, Dillagi, Vishwanath, Muqabla, and Jaani Dushman. And by the eighties to mid-nineties, he emerged to be a bankable action hero. The actor became popular so much so that he not only became a superstar but was also tagged angry young man of Bollywood. However, soon his films started to flop at the box office after which Rajesh Khanna helped him bounce back with hits like Dil E Nadan, Aaj Ka M.L.A Ram Avtaar, Maqsad, and Paapi Pet Ka Sawal Hai.

Shatrughan Sinha was miles ahead of Amitabh Bachchan in terms of stardom, however, this never created a rift between them. The actors once appeared on Sajid Khan’s chat show where Amitabh revealed an incident when they both along with their friends were going to watch a movie in Shatrughan Sinha’s car and it broke down mid-way. Shatrughan kept sitting in the car while Amitabh and his other friends had to push the car for him. The incident left the audience laughing. 

Amitabh Bachchan later took the title of the angry young man of Bollywood from Shatrughan Sinha with his films like Zanjeer and Agneepath. While Amitabh kept working in the film industry, Shatrughan Sinha stepped away to join politics and is now a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Asansol constituency as a member of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter, Sonakshi Sinha is also an actress who made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan and is now earning praise for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

