Shatrughan Sinha reveals people said ‘nasty things’ about him and Sonakshi Sinha after he supported KRK

Actor turned Politician Shatrughan Sinha recently supported Kamaal R Khan aka KRK after he was arrested by Mumbai Police in multiple cases. The actor tweeted in KRK’s support and said that he should get justice.

In his new interview, Shatrughan revealed that his support for KRK backfired as he and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha got trolled after that. The actor also said that he was not supporting KRK’s controversial comments but he was only advocating for his freedom of expression. While speaking to ETimes, Shatrughan stated, "That tweet about KRK received backlash. People said nasty things about me as well as about Sonakshi. I was not talking about his mistakes. We can fight his opinions with our opinions. We don’t have a personal enmity with him. Just because certain stars are against him everyone is against him."

He added, "But will anyone support him for the way he or many people have been picked up? I think this is a little extreme. Who’s all innocent in the industry? All the wrongdoings of stars haven’t gone unnoticed by the people. We as an industry is a family, sometimes ignore that. That’s a different thing."

In now-deleted tweets, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self-made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own.”

He added, “His biggest asset has been his confidence; he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted.”

KRK was arrested in Mumbai for his controversial tweets and a molestation case and was later bailed in both cases. Self-proclaimed critics who calls himself KRK has claimed that he lost 10 kg weight as he only drank water when he was jailed.

In his tweet on the morning of Tuesday, September 13, KRK wrote, "I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So I have lost 10 kg weight." His tweet soon went viral and attracted hilarious reactions from netizens who asked him for the proof over his claim.