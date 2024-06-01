Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film, had superstars, made Guinness World Record, made for Rs 70 crore, earned only Rs..

In 2013, Akshay Kumar worked in a film that could not do wonders at the box office and was a super flop but still managed to create a world record thanks to his fans. We are talking about the film 'Boss', a remake of the Malayalam film 'Pokkiri Raja'.

Akshay Kumar made his first appearance as a lead actor in a film opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya in 'Saugandh' (1991). He has been an active part of the industry for more than 30 years now and has established himself as a superstar. Today, Akshay Kumar is known for two things, one is that he releases films in quick succession and has the most number of films released in a year and the other is that he always manages to make his films work at the box office making him a commercially reliable star.

Akshay Kumar also enjoys a massive fan following with people often expressing their admiration for the superstar.

'Boss' entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest poster after beating Michael Jackson's 'This Is It'. The poster, 58.87 metres wide and 54.94 metres high, was unveiled at Little Gransden Airfield, UK, in October 2013. Macro Arts (UK) did the manufacturing of the poster, which also made Michael Jackson's poster.

The poster was completed in four months and the logistics for the same were put in place by the superstar's fan club, Team Akshay. The superstar's fans got the special poster made with the aim of making it the largest poster in the world.

Made for Rs 70 crore, 'Boss' went on to earn only Rs 84 crore worldwide. It ran successfully for 10 days but then the fizz ran out and the film was eventually declared a flop at the box office.

