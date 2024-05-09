Education

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th results to be out today: Know timing, steps to check here

Examinations for CGBSE Class 10th 2024 were held from March 2 to 21, and exams for Class 12 were held from March 1 to 23.

The official release states that the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will reveal the results for Class 10 and 12 in 2024 on May 9 at 12:30 p.m. At cgbse.nic.in, cg.results.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in, the students can access their official results websites. Examinations for CGBSE Class 10th 2024 were held from March 2 to 21, and exams for Class 12 were held from March 1 to 23. In 2022, the results were announced on May 14; in 2023, the results were announced earlier on May 10. In the past, the CG Board has announced the results for both classes simultaneously. Results from the previous year's May 10th announcement showed a pass rate of 75.5 percent for class 10th and 79.96 percent for class 12th. In class ten, Rahul Yadav took first place, while Vidhi performed exceptionally well in class twelve, earning a remarkable 98.2 percent. It is expected that the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will continue its custom of releasing the results for classes 10 and 12 at the same time, as it did last year.









