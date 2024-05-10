Twitter
Meet man who took home Rs 26 crore in salary last year, he works in Rs 1431000 crore company, is brother of...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 10, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Operating Officer (COO) NG Subramaniam earned Rs 26.18 crore in the financial year 2023-24, the company revealed in its annual report on May 9. Subramaniam, who is due to retire from the company soon, was in the role for the entire year and his emoluments included a salary of Rs 1.72 crore, Rs 3.45 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances, and Rs 21 crore in commission.

According to reports, the remuneration of TCS's COO is 346.2 times that of the average remuneration of its employees, which was Rs 6,01,546 as of March 31, 2024.

Subramaniam, who has over 40 years of experience, assumed the COO's role in February 2017. Born in 1959, Subramaniam lives in Bengaluru with his wife Shobana and their two sons. He is also the elder brother of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons.

Subramaniam's journey with TCS began in 1982 after he completed his Masters in Mathematics from the University of Madras. Subramaniam also partook various training programs, notably the Executive Program for Growing Companies at Stanford University.

Subramaniam also serves as an additional director and chairman of Tata Elxsi Limited since November 2014. He also holds the position of Additional Director (Non-Independent; Non-Executive) at Tata Communications Limited since December 2021.

Before assuming the responsibilities of COO, Subramaniam led TCS Financial Solutions as the Executive Vice President. During his tenure, which spanned over five years, he spearheaded the company's non-linear growth strategies and managed its products and platform businesses.

Throughout his career, Subramaniam has held various pivotal roles within TCS, encompassing client delivery, business development, business integration, and product development.

He also served as the head of TCS's Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) practice for nearly five years.

