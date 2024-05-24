Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Will your Aadhaar Card become invalid after June 14 if not updated? Here's what UIDAI has to say

Neha Sharma says having morals 'doesn't take you very far' in Bollywood: 'Clearly why I am not...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Vegetables to never eat at night for improving sleep and digestion

8 health benefits of blueberries for heart, skin

Vitamin D deficiency: 10 nutritious foods high in Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

Neha Sharma says having morals 'doesn't take you very far' in Bollywood: 'Clearly why I am not...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

Deepika Padukone made a public appearance while promoting her skincare brand, and her fans can't stop guessing about the pregnancy glow.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 24, 2024, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'
Deepika Padukone
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone has dropped a new reel on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump, and fans couldn't stop gushing over her pregnancy glow. On Thursday, Deepika was seen promoting her skincare brand 82°E in Mumbai. The Pathaan actress even went live on her Instagram handle and talked about the range of her beauty products. For the event, Deepika sported a bright yellow maxi dress, walked around a store in Mumbai and spoke about her beauty products. 

This is Deepika's new public appearance after voting day. On May 20, Deepika stepped out to cast her vote with Ranveer Singh but a section of netizens made some nasty comments. However, now with the latest video, Deepika has received love from her fans and even from netizens. 

Bipasha Basu wrote, "Stay blessed beautiful. Take great care." Pooja Naik wrote, "Look at you queen, You are glowing! You inspire me to do better in life. Loads of love." A netizen wrote, "Shining like a queen. Hope the haters burn properly." Another netizen wrote, "God bless you Queen! Take Care." Another netizen wrote, "The perfect sunshine. Glowing and how @deepikapadukone." 

Deepika and Ranveer to welcome their first child 

On February 29, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the new beginnings of their lives. The couple confirmed the pregnancy of their first child on social media. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting the arrival of their first child in September 2024. 

On Instagram, the couple shared a cute creative, Ranveer and Deepika took to their respective Instagram, where they made the announcement. They shared an e-card, which had balloons, baby onesies, lollipops and booties made on it with pastel colours. The card has “September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer” written on it. The duo shared the news with two folded hands and nazar amulet emojis. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the aerial actioner Fighter. She will next be seen Rohiit Shetty's Singham Again. 

Read: This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Understanding Legal Entity Identifiers: The Advantages and Benefits

RCB vs RR, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

Not Pooja Bedi, but this actress was originally signed for Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she rejected film because...

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance moves NCLT to implement Rs 96500000000 resolution plan, seeks...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement