Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

Deepika Padukone made a public appearance while promoting her skincare brand, and her fans can't stop guessing about the pregnancy glow.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone has dropped a new reel on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump, and fans couldn't stop gushing over her pregnancy glow. On Thursday, Deepika was seen promoting her skincare brand 82°E in Mumbai. The Pathaan actress even went live on her Instagram handle and talked about the range of her beauty products. For the event, Deepika sported a bright yellow maxi dress, walked around a store in Mumbai and spoke about her beauty products.

This is Deepika's new public appearance after voting day. On May 20, Deepika stepped out to cast her vote with Ranveer Singh but a section of netizens made some nasty comments. However, now with the latest video, Deepika has received love from her fans and even from netizens.

Bipasha Basu wrote, "Stay blessed beautiful. Take great care." Pooja Naik wrote, "Look at you queen, You are glowing! You inspire me to do better in life. Loads of love." A netizen wrote, "Shining like a queen. Hope the haters burn properly." Another netizen wrote, "God bless you Queen! Take Care." Another netizen wrote, "The perfect sunshine. Glowing and how @deepikapadukone."

Deepika and Ranveer to welcome their first child

On February 29, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the new beginnings of their lives. The couple confirmed the pregnancy of their first child on social media. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting the arrival of their first child in September 2024.

On Instagram, the couple shared a cute creative, Ranveer and Deepika took to their respective Instagram, where they made the announcement. They shared an e-card, which had balloons, baby onesies, lollipops and booties made on it with pastel colours. The card has “September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer” written on it. The duo shared the news with two folded hands and nazar amulet emojis. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the aerial actioner Fighter. She will next be seen Rohiit Shetty's Singham Again.

