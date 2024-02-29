Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, actress to welcome first child in this month

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the news, and their fans can't keep calm.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the new beginnings of their lives. On Thursday, the couple confirmed the pregnancy of their first child on social media. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting the arrival of their first child in September 2024.

On Instagram, the couple shared a cute creative, sharing the month when they will be blessed with their first child and shared the news with two folded hands and a nazar amulet emojis.

Here's Deepika and Ranveer Singh sharing the news

As soon as the couple shared the news it went viral, and they received blessings and congratulations from their colleagues and fans. New dad Vikrant Massey wrote, "OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko." YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "God bless you 3." Kubra Sait wrote, "Ohhhhh break the internet TODAY CONGRATULATIONS @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh." Kriti Sanon wrote, "Omg!!!! Congratulations you two!" Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations guys! Welcome to the best hood ever." A fan wrote, "Congratulations Deepika and Ranveer wishing you the best."

About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a dual ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and November 15, 2018. The couple entered marital bliss after about six years of courtship. They started dating during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.