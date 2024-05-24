Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 gets massive discount in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off

This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

Meet India's highest paid TV actress, earns Rs 35 lakh monthly, not Rupali Ganguly, Rubina, Tejasswi, net worth is..

Laila Khan's step-father Parvez Tak sentenced to death for murdering her, five others

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 gets massive discount in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off

This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

8 benefits of drinking pomegranate juice

5 healthy rice substitutes

Tips to maintain oral health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

Meet India's highest paid TV actress, earns Rs 35 lakh monthly, not Rupali Ganguly, Rubina, Tejasswi, net worth is..

This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

This blockbuster celebrated the contributions of farmers and soldiers and was inspired by the former Prime Minister's slogan. One song from this film is still played at every Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 24, 2024, 02:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..
A still from the film that was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian actor and star filmmaker Manoj Kumar is known for starring and backing patriotic films. After leading several successful films, including Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962), Grahasti (1963), Woh Kaun Thi (1964), Shaheed (1965), Himalay Ki God Mein (1965), Gumnaam (1965), Do Badan (1966), and Patthar Ke Sanam (1966), Manoj made his directorial debut with a film that became the highest-grossing film of that year, and it still holds a special mention in patriotic dramas. The idea of this film was inspired by the former prime minister's slogan, celebrating the contribution of the soldier and the farmer. One of the songs from the film is still played on Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. 

Manoj Kumar's film was made at the suggestion of the former Prime Minister is...

Upkar (1967), Manoj Kumar's directorial debut was inspired by India's former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. As per the media reports, Shastri met Manoj Kumar during the premiere of Shaheed, and suggested that Kumar should make a film based on his motto for India, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. The movie was set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, and it celebrates village life and the contributions of farmers and soldiers to India. Upkar also stars Prem Chopra, Pran, Kamini Kaushal, Asha Parekh, and Madan Puri in key roles. 

Upkar also highlighted other burning issues of grain shortage, hoarding, and black marketing. Upkar also attempted to address population growth and the lack of good healthcare in the villages. The song Mere Desh Ki Dharti remains an anthem of patriotism, it is played every Independence Day at celebrations around the country, including in schools and societies. 

Actors who rejected Upkar 

In an interview with ABP News, Manoj Kumar revealed that Rajesh Khanna was signed to play Puran Kumar. However, he won the All India Talent Contest and had to withdraw from the film. It was also reported that Manoj approached Shashi Kapoor with the film, and he was ready to do the film. However, Manoj later thought that Shashi playing the grey-shade role would affect his booming career. When he discussed it with late actor, he reportedly turned down the film. And that's how Prem Chopra got finalised in the role of Puran Kumar. 

Box office collection of Upkar

Upkar was released with a positive reception from the audience. Made with a reported budget of Rs 80 lakhs, the film grossed Rs 6.80 crores worldwide, and it went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1967. Upkar even won two national awards, the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film and the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer (Mahendra Kapoor).

Read Not Pooja Bedi, but this actress was originally signed for Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she rejected film because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who got married at peak of her career against family's wishes, faced domestic violence for 30 years, now..

Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke: Tips to prevent dehydration during summer

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

IIT graduate builds Rs 1057990000000 company, leaves to get a job, now working as a….

UK PM Rishi Sunak announces general election date, to be held on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement