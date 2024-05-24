This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

This blockbuster celebrated the contributions of farmers and soldiers and was inspired by the former Prime Minister's slogan. One song from this film is still played at every Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations

Indian actor and star filmmaker Manoj Kumar is known for starring and backing patriotic films. After leading several successful films, including Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962), Grahasti (1963), Woh Kaun Thi (1964), Shaheed (1965), Himalay Ki God Mein (1965), Gumnaam (1965), Do Badan (1966), and Patthar Ke Sanam (1966), Manoj made his directorial debut with a film that became the highest-grossing film of that year, and it still holds a special mention in patriotic dramas. The idea of this film was inspired by the former prime minister's slogan, celebrating the contribution of the soldier and the farmer. One of the songs from the film is still played on Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations.

Manoj Kumar's film was made at the suggestion of the former Prime Minister is...

Upkar (1967), Manoj Kumar's directorial debut was inspired by India's former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. As per the media reports, Shastri met Manoj Kumar during the premiere of Shaheed, and suggested that Kumar should make a film based on his motto for India, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. The movie was set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, and it celebrates village life and the contributions of farmers and soldiers to India. Upkar also stars Prem Chopra, Pran, Kamini Kaushal, Asha Parekh, and Madan Puri in key roles.

Upkar also highlighted other burning issues of grain shortage, hoarding, and black marketing. Upkar also attempted to address population growth and the lack of good healthcare in the villages. The song Mere Desh Ki Dharti remains an anthem of patriotism, it is played every Independence Day at celebrations around the country, including in schools and societies.

Actors who rejected Upkar

In an interview with ABP News, Manoj Kumar revealed that Rajesh Khanna was signed to play Puran Kumar. However, he won the All India Talent Contest and had to withdraw from the film. It was also reported that Manoj approached Shashi Kapoor with the film, and he was ready to do the film. However, Manoj later thought that Shashi playing the grey-shade role would affect his booming career. When he discussed it with late actor, he reportedly turned down the film. And that's how Prem Chopra got finalised in the role of Puran Kumar.

Box office collection of Upkar

Upkar was released with a positive reception from the audience. Made with a reported budget of Rs 80 lakhs, the film grossed Rs 6.80 crores worldwide, and it went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1967. Upkar even won two national awards, the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film and the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer (Mahendra Kapoor).

Read Not Pooja Bedi, but this actress was originally signed for Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she rejected film because...