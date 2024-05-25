ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive in Gaza; PM Netanyahu rejects genocide claims as ‘false, outrageous’

While the ICJ has no means to enforce its orders, the case was a stark sign of Israel's global isolation over its campaign in Gaza, particularly since it began its offensive against Rafah this month against the pleas of its closest ally, the US.

Judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

While the International Court of Justice, or World Court, has no means to enforce its orders, the case was a stark sign of Israel's global isolation over its campaign in Gaza, particularly since it began its offensive against Rafah this month against the pleas of its closest ally the United States. Reading out the ruling, World Court president Nawaf Salam said the situation in the Palestinian enclave had deteriorated since the court last ordered Israel to take steps to improve it, and conditions had been met for a new emergency order.

"The state of Israel shall (....) immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," he said. Israel had not explained how it would keep the population safe during an evacuation of Rafah, or provide food, water, sanitation, and medicine for the 800,000 Palestinians that had already fled the Israeli advance, he said.

The ICJ ordered Israel to open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza to let in aid. Israel, it added, must provide access for investigators and report back on its progress within one month. The panel of 15 international judges adopted the order in a 13-2 vote, opposed only by judges from Uganda and Israel itself.

South Africa hailed the ruling as groundbreaking. A White House spokesperson said, "We've been clear and consistent on our position on Rafah."

The internationally recognised Palestinian Authority said it represented a global consensus that the war must end, although presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said it did not go far enough because it did not halt fighting in other parts of Gaza. Senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters, "We call upon the UN Security Council to immediately implement this demand by the World Court into practical measures to compel the Zionist enemy to implement the decision."

Israelis responded with outrage. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Friday rejected South Africa’s allegations of genocide by Israel, calling them “false and outrageous”. In a joint statement released along with the Israeli foreign ministry, Netanyahu’s office said it would continue to allow aid to enter Gaza "in accordance with the law".

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that those demanding Israel stop the war were also demanding that it cease to exist, which Israel would not agree to.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called the order "a moral collapse and a moral disaster" for failing to link the demand to halt fighting to a demand that Hamas free hostages. The order was handed down a week after it was requested by South Africa as part of its case accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention enacted in the wake of the Holocaust.

The ICJ, based in The Hague, is the highest UN body for hearing disputes between states. Its rulings are final and binding but have been ignored in the past, as the court has no enforcement powers. Israel has repeatedly dismissed the case's accusations of genocide as baseless, arguing in court that its operations in Gaza are self-defence and targeted at Hamas militants who attacked Israel on October 7.

An Israeli government spokesman said on the eve of Friday's decision that "no power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas in Gaza".

