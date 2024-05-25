Twitter
18-year-old woman from UP meets King Charles, wins prestigious royal award in London

Arti, an 18-year-old rickshaw driver from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace after receiving the Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment Award.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 25, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

In an inspiring turn of events, 18-year-old Arti, a rickshaw driver from a small village in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, experienced the thrill of a lifetime when she met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Arti was in London to receive the prestigious Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment Award at the Prince's Trust Awards.

Arti was recognized for her remarkable efforts in empowering other young women through the Pink e-rickshaw initiative, a government scheme providing safe transportation for women and promoting female independence. Her work has not only inspired many but also led to her receiving the award named after the renowned human rights barrister, Amal Clooney.

Expressing her joy, Arti said, "I take pride in being able to inspire other girls who face similar challenges. This newfound independence has allowed me to see the world in a different light. Now, I am able to fulfill not only my dreams but also those of my daughter." On her first visit to London, she bought a cake and shoes for her five-year-old daughter.

Recalling her meeting with the monarch on May 22, Arti said, "Meeting the King was unbelievably amazing. He was so nice and even sent his namaste to my family back home. He listened carefully as I spoke about my love for driving my e-rickshaw, which is eco-friendly as I charge it at home every night."

The Prince's Trust International, founded by King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, will now continue its mission as the King’s Trust International. The organization supports young people in 20 countries through various programs in employment, education, and enterprise. The women’s empowerment award honors young women who have overcome significant challenges to make a lasting impact in their communities.

Amal Clooney praised Arti, stating, "Arti is an inspirational example of someone whose trailblazing work in a typically male-dominated field makes women in her community safer. She is determined to create a world where her daughter will not face the obstacles she has faced."

Arti’s journey with the Pink e-rickshaw initiative began in July 2023, through Project Lehar, a collaboration between Prince's Trust International and the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF). This initiative provides subsidized pink e-rickshaws to women, offering them employment opportunities and safer transportation options. The scheme focuses on empowering vulnerable women, including widows and single mothers like Arti.

Tinni Sawhney, CEO of AKF (India), who accompanied Arti to the award ceremony, remarked, "Arti truly embodies courage, perseverance, and determination to succeed against all odds. She is a role model for women in her village. We are immensely grateful for our partnership with Prince's Trust International that has enabled us to support young women in realizing their dreams."

Will Straw, CEO of Prince's Trust International, also expressed his pride, saying, "Arti is breaking societal barriers and setting an example through her strength and determination. Our work in India provides young people with opportunities to build valuable life skills and find meaningful work. Through Project Lehar and our partnerships, we will continue supporting young women to achieve their ambitions."

Arti’s arrival at Buckingham Palace in a pink rickshaw symbolized not just a sustainable mode of transport but a movement towards female empowerment and independence, embodying the spirit of the award she received.

