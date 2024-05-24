Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim return as Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup

The Pakistan team is set to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on June 6th against the host nation, USA.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has officially announced the 15-member squad that will represent the country in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, set to commence on June 1 in the USA and Caribbean. Leading the team will be the Babar Azam.

Among the selected players, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan will be making their debut appearances in the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, seasoned players Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim will be returning to the tournament after their last appearances in 2016 and 2021, respectively. The remaining eight players on the squad had previously participated in the 2022 event held in Australia.

“Haris Rauf is fully fit and bowling well in the nets. It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup,” the Pakistan Cricket Board release stated.

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board made an announcement regarding the appointment of three key individuals to lead the Pakistan men's cricket team. Jason Gillespie has been appointed as the head coach for the red-ball format, while Gary Kirsten will be managing the team for white-ball games.

The Pakistan team is set to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on June 6th against the host nation, USA, at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. Following this, they will travel to Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York for a highly anticipated match against India on June 9th.

Full squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

