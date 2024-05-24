Sara Tendulkar completes Master's 'with distinction', Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt message for daughter

Tendulkar shared the video of Sara's graduation ceremony along with a picture of her and his wife, Anjali.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar proudly congratulated his daughter, Sara, for achieving her Masters with distinction in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition. Tendulkar shared a heartwarming video of Sara receiving her degree on social media, expressing his wishes for her dreams to come true in the near future and for her hard work to be rewarded.

In a touching post on social media, Tendulkar shared the video of Sara's graduation ceremony along with a picture of her and his wife, Anjali.

"It was a beautiful day. The day our daughter completed her Master's with distinction in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition. As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It's not easy. Here's to all your dreams for the future. We know you'll make them come true. Dher 'Sara' Pyaar."

Sara shared highlights from her Graduation Day on her Instagram stories, giving her followers a glimpse into the special occasion. During the IPL 2024 season, she also made time to attend several matches of the MI franchise, showing her support from the stands. Meanwhile, Sachin was actively involved in mentoring duties for the MI team throughout the season.

Despite Sachin's efforts, MI, led by Hardik Pandya, struggled and finished at the bottom of the table with only 4 wins in 14 games. Following the conclusion of the intense cricket season, Sachin took a well-deserved break to spend quality time with his family. He recently exercised his right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections alongside his son, Arjun Tendulkar, on May 20th in Mumbai.

In addition to his family commitments, the esteemed cricketer embarked on a safari trip to Jim Corbett Park in Uttarakhand. Earlier in the year, he also enjoyed a memorable visit to Kashmir with his loved ones and marveled at the beauty of the Taj Mahal.

