Shocking! Woman discovers intruder living in her bedroom for four months, details inside

A woman on TikTok, known as K, revealed a terrifying story of discovering a man secretly living in her bedroom for four months.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 24, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

In a startling revelation reminiscent of a horror movie plot, a woman, known as K on TikTok, has shared a chilling tale of finding a stranger hiding in her bedroom, who had been secretly residing there for a staggering four months.

In a series of gripping videos, K recounted her harrowing experience, shedding light on the events that unfolded. The saga began with K, a mother of two, narrating how she had recently purchased her first house at the age of 26. She disclosed that she occasionally spent nights at her parents' house, seeking their assistance in caring for her children.

This routine meant that K and her children would often be away from their home for extended periods, sometimes up to 11 or 12 hours a day. However, upon returning home one morning after a stay at her parents', K made a horrifying discovery – a man concealed under her bed.

Recalling the spine-chilling moment, K described how she initially dismissed the strange sounds she heard, attributing them to a possible rodent infestation. It was only when she peered beneath her bed that she was confronted with the sight of blue jeans and black socks, prompting her to scream in terror and flee to safety.

Summoning the authorities, K watched in disbelief as the man, whom she had hired to mow her lawn, casually exited her home. Upon the police's arrival, further evidence of the intruder's prolonged stay came to light – used utensils and missing belongings strewn across the house.

The gravity of the situation became evident as the intruder confessed to his lengthy tenure in K's residence, admitting to utilizing her amenities in her absence – from showering to indulging in video games and even helping himself to food from her pantry.

In a shocking twist, a search of the intruder's possessions unearthed not only items belonging to K but also articles of clothing belonging to several other women, raising concerns about the extent of his activities.

The TikTok videos chronicling K's ordeal have garnered significant attention, amassing over 1.2 million views and sparking a wave of speculation and commentary. Many viewers are left pondering the aftermath of the chilling encounter and grappling with the unsettling notion of an intruder living undetected within the confines of one's home.

It's important to note that the news is based on K's social media posts, and its authenticity has not been confirmed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
