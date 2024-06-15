Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shah Rukh Khan took only Rs 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

ITR Filing 2023-24: Check eligibility criteria, key documents required to file income tax return online

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shah Rukh Khan took only Rs 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

10 costliest cities to buy a home

Does eating mango cause acne?

10 powerful hypercars with unbeatable speed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Shah Rukh Khan took only Rs 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

Made in Rs 9 crore, this film became blockbuster, was rejected by six actresses, won three National Awards, earned...

'Audience ko drama..': Shiv Shakti star Ram Yashvardhan on creative liberties taken in mythological series, films

HomeIndia

India

ITR Filing 2023-24: Check eligibility criteria, key documents required to file income tax return online

Filing an ITR has become simpler with the online option available on the income tax portal

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

ITR Filing 2023-24: Check eligibility criteria, key documents required to file income tax return online
Image source: Pexels
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2023-24 is approaching, and taxpayers should start the process to avoid last-minute hassles. Filing an ITR has become simpler with the online option available on the income tax portal.

Before you begin, ensure you have the necessary documents handy. These include your PAN and Aadhaar cards, bank statements, Form 16, donation receipts, stock trading statements from your broker, receipts for life and health insurance premiums, bank account details linked to PAN, your Aadhaar-registered mobile number for e-verifying the return, and interest certificates from banks.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to filing your ITR online:

Login to the Income Tax Portal: Visit the official Income Tax e-filing website, click 'Login', enter your PAN as the User ID, and proceed with your password.

File Income Tax Return: Click on the 'e-File' tab, select 'Income Tax Returns,' and choose 'File Income Tax Return.'

Select the Right Assessment Year: For the financial year 2023-24, select 'Assessment Year' as 'AY 2024-25'. Ensure you specify whether it's an original or revised return.

Choose Your Filing Status: Select your status from the options provided. For individuals, choose 'Individual' and click 'Continue'.

Choose ITR Type: Select the appropriate ITR form based on your tax situation. For example, ITR 2 is for individuals and HUFs with capital gains but no income from business or profession.

Specify the Reason for Filing: Choose the reason for filing your returns, such as having taxable income exceeding the basic exemption limit or other specific criteria.

Validate Pre-filled Information: Check and validate pre-filled information like PAN, Aadhaar, name, date of birth, contact details, and bank details. Ensure all income, exemptions, and deductions are accurately disclosed.

E-Verification: The final step is to verify your ITR within 30 days using methods like Aadhaar OTP, EVC, Net Banking, or by sending a physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru. Failure to e-verify nullifies the filing process.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

Meet Indian genius who had 38 honorary doctoral degrees from universities in 19 countries

Free Aadhaar updation deadline extended again; check new date here

India's biggest hit film was made in just Rs 25 lakh, had no hero, villain; still outdid Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR

Ghaziabad: 5 including 2 children die as house in Loni area catches fire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement