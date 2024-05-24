Neha Sharma says having morals 'doesn't take you very far' in Bollywood: 'Clearly why I am not...' | Exclusive

Neha Sharma talks about Illegal Season 3, playing a morally grey character on screens, and why morals and Bollywood don't gel

Neha Sharma is returning to the screen in the third season of Illegal. The actress has been in the entertainment industry for a decade-and-a-half. This time around, she is attempting something she has never done before – play a character with grey shade. In a candid chat with DNA ahead of the show’s release, Neha talks about her ‘villain era’, inhibitions about playing a morally-grey character, and more.

Niharika Singh, her character in Illegal, has always been a righteous lawyer. But in season 3, she shows her ambitious side, doing away with morality for some time. Neha admits she was hesitant to play that. “That’s not me so I was unsure. Then always, the writers will tell you that ‘you are not playing you, you’re playing Niharika’. They wanted to experiment and it’s their way of giving something different to the audience and see where this could lead. For me, this has been a whole new experience. I am proudly saying everywhere ‘I am in my villain era now’. Let’s see how this plays out,” says the actress.

The actress says she found it challenging to get into the character’s mindset as she does not agree with everything the character does. Neha says, “It’s very scary honestly because you don’t resonate with a lot of things. As a person, when you don’t agree to a lot of things, it is difficult to season your mind in that way and understand that this can be an approach and people actually do these things. Somewhere, the moral guru in my head was not agreeing. So yes, it was a challenge but I have done it.”

Neha mentions that she is not morally grey at all. As you point out to her that being morally straight in an industry as cut-throat as films is quite ironic, she promptly replies, “Clearly why I am not at the top of my game!” Neha adds with a laugh, “It doesn’t take you very far. But what it does is give you respect, which I have earned in the eyes of the people. That makes me so happy and I sleep like a baby at night because I have this feeling that I have done things the right way.”

Illegal, season 3, also stars Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra, and Akshay Oberoi. It premieres on JioCinema on May 29.

