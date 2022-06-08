Neha Sharma gets papped post-workout session in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma got papped post-workout session in Mumbai. She was seen clad in a black sports brassiere coupled with a pair of simple black track pants and white sneakers. ‘Tum Bin’ actor also struck a pose for the paparazzi. Neha flashed a bright smile while walking towards the car waving at the paparazzi.