Meet man, tailor's son who sold newspapers to pay fees, cracked UPSC without coaching to become IAS officer, got AIR…

People who rise from humble backgrounds to the pinnacle of success are most inspiring as they have witnessed and overcome everything in life with determination.

One such inspiring success story is that of IAS Nirish Rajput who battled all odd to fulfil his dream.

Belonging to Madhya Pradesh, Nirish was born into an impoverished family. His father worked as a tailor to sustain the family. Despite the financial constraints, Nirish was dedicated to becoming an IAS officer.

Nirish studied at a government school as his family was unable to pay private school fees.Then, Nirish moved to Gwalior and got employment. Meanwhile, he pursued BSc and MSc degrees there.

Thereafter, he decided to move to Delhi to fuel his UPSC dream. He borrowed study materials from another friend to continue his preparation.

However, Nirish faced financial constraints in Delhi, in order to overcome them he did various part-time jobs like selling newspapers along with his studies.

Despite failing to crack UPSC his first three attempts, he finally cracked it in his 4th attempt and secured All India Rank of 370 without any coaching.

He became an IAS officer, and is an inspiration for million of youth.