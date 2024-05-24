Meet man, IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta alumnus who quit high-paying job, became a monk due to..

Many students across India dream of becoming an engineer and studying at the prestigious IIT by clearing the IIT JEE examination. Students who study at the IIT have a good chance of getting prestigious job offers to work not only in India but also abroad. Despite this, some candidates decide to choose a different path for themselves, despite having it all.

Today, we will tell you about one such man who decided to become a monk after graduating from IIT. We are talking about Swami Mukundananda. He is a renowned spiritual leader, Vedic scholar, and also a best-selling author.

Swami Mukundananda, born in December 1960, has been into meditation since his childhood. This is one of the reasons why he renounced the luxuries of life and joined the order of Sannyas. Let us tell you that Swami Mukundananda completed his undergraduate degree in B.Tech from the IIT Delhi and a postgraduate degree from the IIM Calcutta.

He also joined a big corporate company and was paid handsomely, but, he soon resigned from his high-paying job after realising a greater purpose in his life.

He took up the order of Sanyas (monkhood) and traveled across India as a Sanyasi. He was trained in monkhood under the guidance of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj.

Swami Mukundananda quit his job and concentrated on studying the Vedic scriptures and became a famous spiritual leader and published author. He became the founder of the yogic system called Jagadguru Kripaluji Yog, widely known as JKYog.

Swami Mukundananda has traveled across continents, for the past 30 years, encouraging people to incorporate the wisdom of the scriptures into their daily lives.