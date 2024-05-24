Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts results releasing today at megresults.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check their scores through the official website of MBOSE results at megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura to declare the results of Meghalaya Board 10th, and 12th Result 2024 today (May 24, 2024). The MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts results are likely to be announced at 10 am. However, MBOSE has not mentioned the exact time that results will be declared. Once announced, Meghalaya Board Class 10, and 12 results will be available on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. The results will also be available on megresults.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.”

The Meghalaya Board Class 12 exams for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams were conducted from March 1, 2024, to March 27, 2024. MBOSE announced HSSLC of Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams results on May 8, 2024. The overall pass percentage of the Commerce stream is 80.26%, and the Science stream is 85.24%. In the Science stream, Sohan Bhattacharjee topped with 483 marks. In the Commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann topped with 472 marks.

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Steps to download