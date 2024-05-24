Twitter
Education

Tripura TBSE 2024: Class 10th, 12th results to announce today; know timing, steps to check

Students will need to enter their roll number and roll code in order to view their scorecards. On the same day, the results of the Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams will also be revealed.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 24, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Tripura TBSE 2024: Class 10th, 12th results to announce today; know timing, steps to check
Results for Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) examinations will be released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on May 24 at 12:30 p.m. Students can view and download their marksheets from the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in, once the results are announced. Students will need to enter their roll number and roll code in order to view their scorecards. On the same day, the results of the Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams will also be revealed.

You can use these procedures to view the Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2024: Visit the official website: Visit tbresults.tripura.gov.in to access the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) official result portal. At step 2, Go to the “TBSE Madhyamik Result 2024” or the “TBSE Higher Secondary Result 2024” Step 3: Enter your login information on the new page that appears. Step 4: Download the TBSE classes 10 and 12 for later use.

Tripura Board Examinations 2024: Student tally The Agartala Board data indicates that about 27,627 students took the class 12 exam in 2024, and about 38,559 students took the class 10 exams. The number of students who took the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2024 is estimated to have been smaller than in 2023. About 43, 730 and 38,125 students, respectively, took the Tripura Class 10 and Class 12 board exams last year. This decline may have been caused by the widespread adoption of Vidyajyoti in schools.
 

