Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown ties the knot with beau Jake Bongiovi in low-key ceremony in US

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 07:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with model Jake Bongiovi in an intimate wedding ceremony last weekend in the US. The couple is now reportedly planning a bigger ceremony later this year. 

According to The Sun, Bongiovi's parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi were in attendance along with Brown's parents. "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." However, the report also stated the couple is planning a grand ceremony later this year. 

The Sun also stated a source saying, “Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend. They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since June 2021 and confirmed their relationship in November that year with a blurry kissing pic of them looking happy and very much in love. The couple then confirmed their engagement in April last year after the Stranger Things actor shared a black-and-white snap of herself and her now-husband with a huge diamond ring on her finger alongside Taylor Swift lyric, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi often share their romantic pictures along with romantic captions on Instagram with their fans. However, the couple is yet to react to their marriage reports. Millie Bobby Brown earned praise for her performance as Eleven in Stranger Things and was last seen in the dark fantasy film Damsel. She will next be seen in an American science fiction adventure film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, The Electric State. The film features an ensemble cast that also includes Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thornton. It is set to release this year.

