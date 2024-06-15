Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till June 22

He was remanded to judicial custody on May 31 after his interrogation in AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault case.

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, a former aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for one day.

He was produced through video conferencing after the expiration of judicial custody in Swati Maliwal assault case. He was remanded to judicial custody on May 31 after his interrogation in AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault case.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Gita extended the judicial custody till Saturday. The court extended the remand for one day as the Investigation Officer was not present. Advocate Karan Sharma appeared for Bibhav Kumar on Friday.

He was arrested on May 18 by Delhi Police. A case was registered by Delhi police after receiving a complaint from Swati Maliwal on May 16. The incident of alleged assault is of May 13. Recently, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court dismissed the regular bail plea of Bibhav Kumar. The court dismissed the bail application in view of threats received by the victim, Swati Maliwal and apprehension of influencing the witnesses by the accused.

While dismissing the bail application, the court observed, "In view of the fact that investigation is at an initial stage and there is a fear in the mind of the victim regarding her security as well as the security of her family members.... There is also apprehension that the accused Bibhav Kumar would influence the witnesses, if at liberty."

"So I do not find any merit in the bail application of accused Bibhav Kumar. Hence, the present regular bail application of accused Bibhav Kumar is hereby dismissed," Special judge Ekta Gauba Mann ordered on June 7. It is the second bail plea which has been dismissed by the court. His first regular bail plea was dismissed on May 27.

