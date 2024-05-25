Google Doodle celebrates 6th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India with voting symbol

Google Doodle: Google directs the user to the search results related to the latest Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began on Saturday morning across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements. Google on Saturday commemorated the sixth phase of India's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which is now taking place in India. The Doodle replaced Google's iconic logo on its homepage with an inked elevated index finger, which is a widely recognized symbol of voting in India.

Google Doodle celebrated the festival of democracy by using its famous logo, which features an image of an uplifted index finger inked with ink, similar to the last 5th phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The indelible ink is a symbol of the democratic process in India.

When a Google user clicks on the Doodle, the newest information about the 18th general elections in India appears in their search results.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray. 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state. All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana will go to the polls in this phase.

Over 11.13 crore voters including 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female, and 5120 third-gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will be involved in conducting his phase of the election.

Over 8.93 lakh registered over 85-year-old voters, 23,659 voters above 100 years, and 9.58 lakh PwD voters have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes in the penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls. Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir will also vote tomorrow.

The poll panel had revised the date of polling from May 7 to May 25 after it received representations for shifting the poll date. The Lok Sabha will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.

