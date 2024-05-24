Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Will your Aadhaar Card become invalid after June 14 if not updated? Here's what UIDAI has to say

Neha Sharma says having morals 'doesn't take you very far' in Bollywood: 'Clearly why I am not...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Vegetables to never eat at night for improving sleep and digestion

8 health benefits of blueberries for heart, skin

Vitamin D deficiency: 10 nutritious foods high in Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

India's biggest action film, had 1 hero, 7 villains, became superhit, made for Rs 6 crore, earned over Rs..

Deepika Padukone radiates 'mummy glow', spotted with baby bump in new video, netizens call her 'prettiest mom'

Neha Sharma says having morals 'doesn't take you very far' in Bollywood: 'Clearly why I am not...' | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Kabosu, the Shiba Inu that inspired the viral "doge" meme and cryptocurrency Dogecoin, died on Friday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 24, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a tragic incident, Kabosu, the Shiba Inu that inspired the viral "doge" meme and cryptocurrency Dogecoin, dies on Friday.

Dogecoin took on X to inform about the death of the Japanese dog, Kabosu, “Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable,” Dogecoin tweeted.

“She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love.” 

Please keep her spirit and her family in your heart, and most importantly carry her with you as your story continues - we are all fortunate for hers to have touched and shaped ours,” it further read.

Kabosu rose to prominence as the "Doge" meme face, which led to the creation of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (initially intended as a joke), gradually making a remarkable impression on its global fan base. Later, Dogecoin's remarkable success led to the creation of other dog-themed tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI), which have since become a major sector in the cryptocurrency industry. 

Moreover, Kabosu's owner Atsuko Sato said in a blog post that they would be holding a “farewell party for Kabo-chan on Sunday, May 26” at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1pm to 4pm. 

The owner also remembered that the night before she died, Kabosu “ate her rice and drank plenty of water, as usual.” She died peacefully and “quietly” in her deep sleep the next day, as her owner stroked her.

According to NDTV, Kabosu was diagnosed with leukaemia and liver disease in 2022.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Understanding Legal Entity Identifiers: The Advantages and Benefits

RCB vs RR, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals

Not Pooja Bedi, but this actress was originally signed for Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she rejected film because...

MS Dhoni fans go berserk as former CSK captain announces he is starting his 'own team'

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance moves NCLT to implement Rs 96500000000 resolution plan, seeks...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement