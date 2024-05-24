Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Kabosu, the Shiba Inu that inspired the viral "doge" meme and cryptocurrency Dogecoin, died on Friday.

In a tragic incident, Kabosu, the Shiba Inu that inspired the viral "doge" meme and cryptocurrency Dogecoin, dies on Friday.

Dogecoin took on X to inform about the death of the Japanese dog, Kabosu, “Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable,” Dogecoin tweeted.

“She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love.”

Please keep her spirit and her family in your heart, and most importantly carry her with you as your story continues - we are all fortunate for hers to have touched and shaped ours,” it further read.

Kabosu rose to prominence as the "Doge" meme face, which led to the creation of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (initially intended as a joke), gradually making a remarkable impression on its global fan base. Later, Dogecoin's remarkable success led to the creation of other dog-themed tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI), which have since become a major sector in the cryptocurrency industry.

Moreover, Kabosu's owner Atsuko Sato said in a blog post that they would be holding a “farewell party for Kabo-chan on Sunday, May 26” at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1pm to 4pm.

The owner also remembered that the night before she died, Kabosu “ate her rice and drank plenty of water, as usual.” She died peacefully and “quietly” in her deep sleep the next day, as her owner stroked her.

According to NDTV, Kabosu was diagnosed with leukaemia and liver disease in 2022.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.